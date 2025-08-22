BJ's Wholesale Club, Zoom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. BJ to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. BJ’s Wholesale shares fell 1.1% to close at $106.16 on Thursday.

Zoom Communications Inc. ZM reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates. Zoom reported second-quarter revenue of $1.22 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The communications company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.37 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Zoom shares rose 1.4% to close at $73.17 on Thursday.

Analysts are expecting Buckle Inc. BKE to post quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share on revenue of $290.05 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Buckle shares fell 0.3% to close at $54.85 on Thursday.

Intuit Inc. INTU reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Thursday. Intuit anticipates fiscal year 2026 revenue of $21 billion to $21.19 billion versus estimates of $18.75 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $22.98 and $23.18 per share, versus estimates of $20.09 per share. Intuit shares fell 0.2% to close at $697.76 on Thursday.

Analysts expect Gold Fields Ltd. GFI to post quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share before the opening bell. Gold Fields shares rose 1.3% to close at $30.26 on Thursday.

