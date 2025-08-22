Zoom Shutterstock
August 22, 2025 2:39 AM 2 min read

BJ's Wholesale Club, Zoom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. BJ to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. BJ’s Wholesale shares fell 1.1% to close at $106.16 on Thursday.
  • Zoom Communications Inc. ZM reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates. Zoom reported second-quarter revenue of $1.22 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The communications company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.37 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Zoom shares rose 1.4% to close at $73.17 on Thursday.
  • Analysts are expecting Buckle Inc. BKE to post quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share on revenue of $290.05 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Buckle shares fell 0.3% to close at $54.85 on Thursday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Intuit Inc. INTU reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Thursday. Intuit anticipates fiscal year 2026 revenue of $21 billion to $21.19 billion versus estimates of $18.75 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $22.98 and $23.18 per share, versus estimates of $20.09 per share. Intuit shares fell 0.2% to close at $697.76 on Thursday.
  • Analysts expect Gold Fields Ltd. GFI to post quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share before the opening bell. Gold Fields shares rose 1.3% to close at $30.26 on Thursday.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BKE Logo
BKEBuckle Inc
$54.01-1.87%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.28
Growth
89.82
Quality
68.58
Value
62.10
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved