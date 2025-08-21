Why Nordson Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Nordson Corporation NDSN rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The precision dispensing equipment manufacturer reported third-quarter revenue of $741.51 million, beating analyst estimates of $722.57 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.73, surpassing the $2.63 consensus estimate. N

Nordson shares jumped 5.4% to $225.10 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Aethlon Medical, Inc . AEMD climbed 68.2% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Aethlon Medical filed for offering of common stock and accompanying warrants.

. climbed 68.2% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Aethlon Medical filed for offering of common stock and accompanying warrants. Tharimmune, Inc . THAR shares gained 53.8% to $5.52 in pre-market trading. Tharimmune announced positive pharmacokinetic simulation results for its lead drug candidate TH104, designed to prevent respiratory depression from fentanyl exposure.

. shares gained 53.8% to $5.52 in pre-market trading. Tharimmune announced positive pharmacokinetic simulation results for its lead drug candidate TH104, designed to prevent respiratory depression from fentanyl exposure. Youlife Group In c. YOUL gained 38.8% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday.

c. gained 38.8% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday. Brazil Potash Corp. GRO gained 35.8% to $2.05 in pre-market trading. Brazil Potash announced the execution of a definitive commercial offtake agreement between Potássio do Brasil Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Keytrade Fertilizantes Brasil Ltda., the Brazilian subsidiary of Keytrade AG, one of the world’s leading fertilizer trading companies.

gained 35.8% to $2.05 in pre-market trading. Brazil Potash announced the execution of a definitive commercial offtake agreement between Potássio do Brasil Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Keytrade Fertilizantes Brasil Ltda., the Brazilian subsidiary of Keytrade AG, one of the world’s leading fertilizer trading companies. Versus Systems Inc. VS rose 23.2% to $2.62 in pre-market trading.

rose 23.2% to $2.62 in pre-market trading. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd . GDHG gained 14.3% to $0.4226 in pre-market trading after falling over 8% on Wednesday.

. gained 14.3% to $0.4226 in pre-market trading after falling over 8% on Wednesday. ETHZilla Corporation ETHZ rose 10.9% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 25% on Wednesday.

rose 10.9% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 25% on Wednesday. Aegon Ltd. AEG gained 7.4% to $8.01 in pre-market trading.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO jumped 5.9% to $22.08 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.

Losers

ModivCare Inc MODV shares tumbled 41.1% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. Modivcare filed voluntary Chapter 11 to implement restructuring support agreement backed by more than 90% of first lien lenders and 70% of second lien lender.

shares tumbled 41.1% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. Modivcare filed voluntary Chapter 11 to implement restructuring support agreement backed by more than 90% of first lien lenders and 70% of second lien lender. Quhuo Limited QH dipped 32.2% to $0.0703 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to implement an ADS ratio change from 1:10 to 1:900.

dipped 32.2% to $0.0703 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to implement an ADS ratio change from 1:10 to 1:900. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc . GWAV fell 27.3% to $0.1200 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-110 reverse stock split.

. fell 27.3% to $0.1200 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-110 reverse stock split. Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limite d STFS fell 25.2% to $0.3252 in pre-market trading after dipping 79% on Wednesday.

d fell 25.2% to $0.3252 in pre-market trading after dipping 79% on Wednesday. SU Group Holdings Limited SUGP fell 22.8% to $ 04480 in pre-market trading. SU Group Holdings announced a reverse stock split, share capital increase and share capital alteration.

fell 22.8% to $ 04480 in pre-market trading. SU Group Holdings announced a reverse stock split, share capital increase and share capital alteration. Coty Inc. COTY shares dipped 21.4% to $3.7900 in the pre-market trading session as the company posted mixed fourth-quarter fiscal results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company posted revenue of $1.25 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.20 billion. Coty posted an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share for the quarter, missing analyst expectations for positive earnings of 2 cents per share.

shares dipped 21.4% to $3.7900 in the pre-market trading session as the company posted mixed fourth-quarter fiscal results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company posted revenue of $1.25 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.20 billion. Coty posted an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share for the quarter, missing analyst expectations for positive earnings of 2 cents per share. Elong Power Holding Limited ELPW fell 20.7% to $0.32 in pre-market trading after dipping 88% on Wednesday.

fell 20.7% to $0.32 in pre-market trading after dipping 88% on Wednesday. Shineco, Inc . SISI declined 8.3% to $6.23 in pre-market trading. Shineco shares jumped 37% on Wednesday after the company unveiled its on-chain cell asset tokenization platform.

. declined 8.3% to $6.23 in pre-market trading. Shineco shares jumped 37% on Wednesday after the company unveiled its on-chain cell asset tokenization platform. Xunlei Limited XNET dipped 5.1% to $6.95 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday.

dipped 5.1% to $6.95 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT fell 5.1% to $3.56 in pre-market trading. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 29% on Wednesday after the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its pivotal Phase 2 trial for RP-A501.

Photo via Shutterstock