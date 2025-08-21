Nordson shares up
August 21, 2025 5:23 AM 3 min read

Why Nordson Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Nordson Corporation NDSN rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The precision dispensing equipment manufacturer reported third-quarter revenue of $741.51 million, beating analyst estimates of $722.57 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.73, surpassing the $2.63 consensus estimate. N

Nordson shares jumped 5.4% to $225.10 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD climbed 68.2% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Aethlon Medical filed for offering of common stock and accompanying warrants.
  • Tharimmune, Inc. THAR shares gained 53.8% to $5.52 in pre-market trading. Tharimmune announced positive pharmacokinetic simulation results for its lead drug candidate TH104, designed to prevent respiratory depression from fentanyl exposure.
  • Youlife Group Inc. YOUL gained 38.8% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Wednesday.
  • Brazil Potash Corp. GRO gained 35.8% to $2.05 in pre-market trading. Brazil Potash announced the execution of a definitive commercial offtake agreement between Potássio do Brasil Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Keytrade Fertilizantes Brasil Ltda., the Brazilian subsidiary of Keytrade AG, one of the world’s leading fertilizer trading companies.
  • Versus Systems Inc. VS rose 23.2% to $2.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. GDHG gained 14.3% to $0.4226 in pre-market trading after falling over 8% on Wednesday.
  • ETHZilla Corporation ETHZ rose 10.9% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 25% on Wednesday.
  • Aegon Ltd. AEG gained 7.4% to $8.01 in pre-market trading.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO jumped 5.9% to $22.08 in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter results.

Losers

  • ModivCare Inc MODV shares tumbled 41.1% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. Modivcare filed voluntary Chapter 11 to implement restructuring support agreement backed by more than 90% of first lien lenders and 70% of second lien lender.
  • Quhuo Limited QH dipped 32.2% to $0.0703 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to implement an ADS ratio change from 1:10 to 1:900.
  • Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV fell 27.3% to $0.1200 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-110 reverse stock split.
  • Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited STFS fell 25.2% to $0.3252 in pre-market trading after dipping 79% on Wednesday.
  • SU Group Holdings Limited SUGP fell 22.8% to $ 04480 in pre-market trading. SU Group Holdings announced a reverse stock split, share capital increase and share capital alteration.
  • Coty Inc. COTY shares dipped 21.4% to $3.7900 in the pre-market trading session as the company posted mixed fourth-quarter fiscal results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company posted revenue of $1.25 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.20 billion. Coty posted an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share for the quarter, missing analyst expectations for positive earnings of 2 cents per share.
  • Elong Power Holding Limited ELPW fell 20.7% to $0.32 in pre-market trading after dipping 88% on Wednesday.
  • Shineco, Inc. SISI declined 8.3% to $6.23 in pre-market trading. Shineco shares jumped 37% on Wednesday after the company unveiled its on-chain cell asset tokenization platform.
  • Xunlei Limited XNET dipped 5.1% to $6.95 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT fell 5.1% to $3.56 in pre-market trading. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares gained around 29% on Wednesday after the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its pivotal Phase 2 trial for RP-A501.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AEG Logo
AEGAegon Ltd
$8.017.37%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.32
Growth
14.50
Quality
49.84
Value
80.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AEMD Logo
AEMDAethlon Medical Inc
$1.8163.1%
COTY Logo
COTYCoty Inc
$3.83-21.2%
ELPW Logo
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$0.3199-20.9%
ETHZ Logo
ETHZETHZilla Corp
$5.8612.1%
GDHG Logo
GDHGGolden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd
$0.458523.9%
GRO Logo
GROBrazil Potash Corp
$2.0435.4%
GWAV Logo
GWAVGreenwave Technology Solutions Inc
$0.1200-27.6%
MNSO Logo
MNSOMINISO Group Holding Ltd
$22.015.61%
MODV Logo
MODVModivCare Inc
$1.10-40.5%
NDSN Logo
NDSNNordson Corp
$225.055.40%
QH Logo
QHQuhuo Ltd
$0.0704-32.1%
RCKT Logo
RCKTRocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.60-4.00%
SISI Logo
SISIShineco Inc
$6.32-6.78%
STFS Logo
STFSStar Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd
$0.3267-24.9%
SUGP Logo
SUGPSU Group Holdings Ltd
$0.4480-22.8%
THAR Logo
THARTharimmune Inc
$5.4451.5%
VS Logo
VSVersus Systems Inc
$2.5821.4%
XNET Logo
XNETXunlei Ltd
$6.95-5.05%
YOUL Logo
YOULYoulife Group Inc
$2.1038.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved