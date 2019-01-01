Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$2.430
Quarterly Revenue
$635.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
$635.4M
Earnings History
Nordson Questions & Answers
When is Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) reporting earnings?
Nordson (NDSN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)?
The Actual EPS was $1.78, which beat the estimate of $1.67.
What were Nordson’s (NASDAQ:NDSN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $589.4M, which beat the estimate of $574.7M.
