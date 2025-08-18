CyberArk Stock Is Rising After Hours: Here's Why

CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR shares are trading higher in Monday’s after-hours session after Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares popped on better-than-expected earnings.

What Happened With PANW: Palo Alto beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter. Revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $2.54 billion, beating estimates of $2.50 billion, and adjusted earnings per share came in at 95 cents versus estimates of 88 cents.

Remaining performance obligations increased 24% year-over-year to $15.8 billion and next-generation security annual recurring revenue jumped 32% year-over-year to $5.6 billion.

Palo Alto also guided for first-quarter revenue of $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion versus estimates of $2.43 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 88 cents to 90 cents versus estimates of 85 cents.

"Our strong execution in Q4 reflects a fundamental market shift in which customers understand that a fragmented defense is no defense at all against modern threats," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks.

Why It Matters For CYBR: At the end of July, Palo Alto entered into a definitive agreement to acquire identity security firm CyberArk in a deal valued at approximately $25 billion.

CyberArk shareholders are set to receive will receive $45 in cash and 2.2005 shares of Palo Alto common stock for each CyberArk share held as part of the deal. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the companies’ boards and is expected to close in the second half of fiscal 2026.

CYBR Price Action: CyberArk shares were up 4.01% in after-hours, trading at $438 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

