Soho House, GoodRx Holdings, Dayforce And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mostly lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Monday.

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. SHCO rose sharply during Monday's session after announcing a $2.7 billion deal to go private, offering investors $9.00 per share in cash.

The transaction is led by MCR Investors and its Chairman and CEO, Tyler Morse, with financing from Apollo and Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Soho House shares jumped 15.3% to $8.81 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc . GDRX shares jumped 33.7% to $4.99 after the company announced a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to expand access to Ozempic and Wegovy.

. shares jumped 33.7% to $4.99 after the company announced a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to expand access to Ozempic and Wegovy. Xunlei Limite d XNET gained 27.7% to $8.16 on continued strength after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results last week.

d gained 27.7% to $8.16 on continued strength after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results last week. Dayforce In c DAY rose 25.7% to $66.50 after a Bloomberg report indicated Thoma Bravo is in talks to acquire the company.

c rose 25.7% to $66.50 after a Bloomberg report indicated Thoma Bravo is in talks to acquire the company. Zepp Health Corporation ZEPP gained 23.1% to $41.69.

gained 23.1% to $41.69. iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 18.7% to $2.36.

gained 18.7% to $2.36. Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR shares jumped 18.5% to $6.17.

shares jumped 18.5% to $6.17. Applied Optoelectronics, In c. AAOI rose 18% to $26.40.

c. rose 18% to $26.40. Voyager Technologies, Inc. VOYG jumped 14% to $33.40.

jumped 14% to $33.40. Applied Digital Corporation APLD gained 14% to $16.07.

gained 14% to $16.07. Zhihu Inc . ZH rose 12.9% to $4.72. Zhihu will report second quarter financial results on Aug. 27.

. rose 12.9% to $4.72. Zhihu will report second quarter financial results on Aug. 27. TeraWulf Inc . WULF gained 12.2% to $10.07. TeraWulf, an operator of vertically integrated, predominantly zero-carbon digital infrastructure, launched a private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2031.

. gained 12.2% to $10.07. TeraWulf, an operator of vertically integrated, predominantly zero-carbon digital infrastructure, launched a private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2031. Duolingo, Inc . DUOL gained 11.8% to $365.65 after Citigroup initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $400 price target and KeyBanc upgraded the stock to Overweight.

. gained 11.8% to $365.65 after Citigroup initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $400 price target and KeyBanc upgraded the stock to Overweight. Alvotech ALVO rose 9.6% to $8.80.

rose 9.6% to $8.80. Nextracker Inc. NXT gained 9.1% to $66.06 after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $74 price target.

gained 9.1% to $66.06 after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $74 price target. First Solar, Inc. FSLR rose 8.5% to $217.07. Shares of solar stocks traded higher after the Treasury Department last week posted new guidance on energy tax credits.

rose 8.5% to $217.07. Shares of solar stocks traded higher after the Treasury Department last week posted new guidance on energy tax credits. Newell Brands Inc . NWL jumped 7.7% to $5.88.

. jumped 7.7% to $5.88. Synaptics Incorporated SYNA gained 5.1% to $70.22 after Barclays initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $78 price target.

Read This Next:

Top 3 Energy Stocks That May Crash In August

Photo via Shutterstock