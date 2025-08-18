Top 3 Energy Stocks That May Crash In August

As of Aug. 18, 2025, three stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Uranium Energy Corp. UEC

On Aug. 6, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko F. Ihle maintained Uranium Energy with a Buy and raised the price target from $12.25 to $12.75. The company's stock jumped around 32% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $10.88.

RSI Value: 77

77 UEC Price Action: Shares of Uranium Energy gained 4.6% to close at $10.73 on Friday.

Shares of Uranium Energy gained 4.6% to close at $10.73 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 95.53 Momentum score with Value at 7.94.

NGL Energy Partners NGL

On Aug. 7, NGL Energy Partners posted weak quarterly results. “We have had a strong start to Fiscal 2026 with $144.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter, driven by the performance in our Water Solutions segment exceeding our expectations. If this strength in our results continues, we will reevaluate our full year guidance at the end of the second quarter.” stated Mike Krimbill NGL’s CEO. The company's stock gained around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $5.73.

RSI Value: 73.4

73.4 NGL Price Action: Shares of NGL Energy gained 0.2% to close at $4.94 on Friday.

Enerflex Ltd EFXT

On Aug. 7, Enerflex posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Preet S. Dhindsa, Enerflex’s President and Chief Executive Officer (Interim), stated, “We’re proud to deliver another quarter of strong financial and operational performance, reflecting the consistent execution and resilience of our global platform.” The company's stock gained around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $10.61.

RSI Value: 73.8

73.8 EFXT Price Action: Shares of Enerflex fell 0.1% to close at $9.59 on Friday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock