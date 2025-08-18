Soho House & Co Inc. SHCO shares jumped Monday after announcing a $2.7 billion deal to go private, offering investors $9.00 per share in cash. The transaction is led by MCR Investors and its Chairman and CEO, Tyler Morse, with financing from Apollo and Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Major shareholders, including Ron Burkle and Yucaipa Companies, will retain controlling stakes, while investors such as Richard Caring and Nick Jones will roll over most of their shares. Tech investor Ashton Kutcher will join the consortium and take a board seat once the deal closes.

MCR will acquire shares not held by existing controlling investors, and Morse will become vice chairman of the board. Apollo is providing a hybrid mix of debt and equity financing, while Goldman Sachs Alternatives is adding new capital alongside its current investment.

The deal requires regulatory clearance and shareholder approval. Closing is expected by the end of 2025, at which point Soho House will delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

Alongside the buyout, Soho House named Neil Thomson its chief financial officer, effective August 18, 2025. Thomson previously held senior finance roles at Tasty Restaurant Group, Del Frisco’s, and Yum! Brands. He succeeds Thomas Allen, who will stay through August to ensure a smooth transition. CEO Andrew Carnie praised Allen for steering the company during its public chapter while welcoming Thomson’s operational and financial expertise.

The move highlights renewed private equity appetite for hospitality and lifestyle brands. Comparable operators include Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT and Hyatt Hotels Corp. H, while broader exposure comes through the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF PEJ and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY.

Price Action: At last check Monday, SHCO shares were trading 15.7% higher at $8.84 premarket.

