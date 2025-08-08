Sweetgreen Stock Plummets On Disappointing Q2 And Slashed Forecast

Shares of Sweetgreen Inc SG are trading sharply lower Friday morning after the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results and cut its full-year revenue forecast, prompting multiple Wall Street analysts to lower their price targets.

What To Know: For the second quarter, Sweetgreen announced revenue of $185.6 million, missing consensus estimates of $194.34 million. The company also reported a net loss of 20 cents per share, wider than the 11-cent loss analysts had anticipated.

A key metric, same-store sales, declined by 7.6% year-over-year, a stark contrast to the 3.3% growth seen in the same period last year. CEO Jonathan Neman cited a “convergence of several headwinds, including macroeconomic pressures” and a “challenging comparison to last year's strong second-quarter” for the disappointing performance.

Looking ahead, Sweetgreen slashed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance. The company now projects revenue in the range of $700 million to $715 million, down sharply from its previous guidance of $740 million to $760 million. The new forecast is also below the pre-earnings analyst estimate of $746.3 million.

Following the report, analysts adjusted their outlooks on the stock:

Piper Sandler maintained a Neutral rating but cut its price target from $20 to $12.

TD Cowen maintained a Hold rating and lowered its price target from $15 to $10.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SG shares are trading lower by 27.3% to $9.20 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.12 and a 52-week low of $8.80.

