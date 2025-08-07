August 7, 2025 6:11 PM 1 min read

Sweetgreen's Q2 Earnings Miss Sends Shares Tumbling After Hours

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Sweetgreen Inc SG shares are tanking in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company turned in worse-than-expected financial results and cut its full-year guidance.

  • Q2 Revenue: $185.58 million, versus estimates of $194.34 million
  • Q2 Loss: 20 cents versus estimates of 11 cents

Check SG stock’s price action here.

Total revenue was up 0.5% on a year-over-year basis, but same-store sales declined 7.6% year-over-year. The company said it opened nine new restaurants during the quarter versus four in the prior year’s quarter.

Sweetgreen ended the quarter with approximately $168.45 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Sweetgreen’s second quarter results reflected a convergence of several headwinds, including macroeconomic pressures, a challenging comparison to last year’s strong Q2, and the transition of our loyalty program,” said Jonathan Neman, co-founder and CEO of Sweetgreen.

“While we’re not satisfied with today’s results, we’re confident in our ability to improve in the back half of 2025.”

Guidance: Sweetgreen lowered its full-year 2025 revenue guidance from a range of $740 million to $760 million to a new range of $700 million to $715 million versus Benzinga Pro estimates of $746.3 million.

The company said it expects same-store sales to be down 4% to 6% in fiscal 2025. Sweetgreen guided for full-year adjusted EBITDA of $10 million to $15 million.

SG Price Action: Sweetgreen shares were down 25.75% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $9.36 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Michael Moloney/Shutterstock.com

SG Logo
SGSweetgreen Inc
$9.45-23.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.57
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
64.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved