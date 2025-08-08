Expedia Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Results

Expedia Group Inc EXPE reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

Expedia reported second-quarter revenue of $3.79 billion, up 6% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $3.70 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Earnings per share of $4.24 beat a Street consensus estimate of $3.90.

“We delivered a solid second quarter, surpassing our top and bottom-line expectations while navigating a dynamic environment,” Expedia Group CEO Ariane Gorin said.

The company raised its full-year guidance to a new range of $14.10 billion to $14.38 billion. The Street consensus estimate if $14.15 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

For the third quarter, the company sees revenue coming in a range of $4.22 billion to $4.30 billion.

Expedia shares closed at $187.61 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Expedia following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained Expedia with a Buy and raised the price target from $211 to $240.

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $135 to $190.

