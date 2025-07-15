MP Materials, CoreWeave, Trade Desk And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Tuesday.
Shares of MP Materials Corp. MP rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company signed a long-term agreement to supply Apple Inc AAPL.
MP Materials entered into a long-term partnership under which it will provide Apple with rare earth magnets made from 100% recycled materials, manufactured in the U.S.
MP Materials shares jumped 19.4% to $57.95 on Tuesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Solid Power, Inc. SLDP gained 15.7% to $3.0892.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 14.5% to $14.56.
- Zepp Health Corporation ZEPP jumped 13.8% to $10.90. Zepp Health will report its second quarter unaudited financial results on Sunday, Aug. 3.
- USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR gained 12% to $13.34.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN shares rose 11.6% to $1.0050.
- QuantaSing Group Limited QSG jumped 11.5% to $9.78.
- Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX gained 11.5% to $7.52.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD shares rose 11.3% to $83.94 following the announcement of its inclusion in the S&P 500 index.
- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. CTOS gained 10.7% to $5.70. Custom Truck One Source will release financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Wednesday, July 30.
- Valneva SE VALN jumped 10.7% to $6.73.
- VNET Group, Inc. VNET gained 8.2% to $8.57.
- CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV rose 7.8% to $142.82 after the company announced its commitment to invest $6 billion in building out AI data centers in Pennsylvania.
- Baidu, Inc. BIDU gained 7% to $91.86.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD gained 6.5% to $155.74.
- GitLab Inc. GTLB rose 3.5% to $44.04. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy initiated coverage on GitLab with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $58.
