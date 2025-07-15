Top 2 Tech & Telecom Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

As of July 15, 2025, two stocks in the communication services sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Trade Desk Inc TTD

On July 14, the S&P Dow Jones Indices revealed that Trade Desk would replace ANSYS Inc. ANSS in the S&P 500, effective from the market open on July 18. The company's stock jumped around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $141.53.

in the S&P 500, effective from the market open on July 18. The company's stock jumped around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $141.53. RSI Value: 75.1

75.1 TTD Price Action: Shares of Trade Desk rose 0.1% to close at $75.43 on Monday.

Shares of Trade Desk rose 0.1% to close at $75.43 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

So-Young International Inc – ADR SY

On July 3, So-Young International regained Nasdaq compliance for its closing bid price. The company's stock gained around 346% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $4.84.

RSI Value: 81

81 SY Price Action: Shares of So-Young International gained 10.4% to close at $4.24 on Monday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock