Rivian's Production Dips For Next-Gen Models, Volkswagen Infusion Boosts Outlook

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN released its second-quarter 2025 production and delivery results on Wednesday, reflecting its continued focus on transitioning to next-generation electric vehicle models.

The company produced 5,979 vehicles between April and June and delivered 10,661 units from its Normal, Illinois, plant. Despite a planned reduction in output to prepare for its 2026 lineup, Rivian reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance of 40,000 to 46,000 vehicles.

It also posted a second consecutive quarter of gross profit in the first quarter of 2025, signaling a possible shift toward sustained profitability.

Also Read: Microsoft, Rivian, Intel Slash Jobs In June Tech Layoff Spree

A major financial boost came from Volkswagen Group VWAGY, which finalized a $1 billion equity investment in Rivian on June 30. Shares were priced at $19.42 apiece, a 33% premium over Rivian’s 30-day average trading price of $14.56. The investment is part of a broader $5.8 billion strategic partnership to advance EV software and platform development.

Rivian’s update comes amid a flurry of strong delivery results across the global EV sector:

  • NIO Inc. NIO reported 72,056 vehicles delivered in Q2 2025, reflecting 25.6% year-over-year growth fueled by its NIO, ONVO, and FIREFLY brands.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV posted a 224% year-over-year surge in June deliveries, with 197,189 units delivered in the first half of 2025. Already surpassing its full-year 2024 totals, this highlights a sharp acceleration in market traction.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI reported a 24.1% year-over-year decline in June deliveries, totaling 36,279 vehicles, pointing to mounting pressure amid shifting consumer dynamics and stronger competition.
  • Tesla Inc. TSLA reported 384,122 global deliveries in Q2 2025, including 373,728 Model 3/Y units, alongside 9.6 GWh in energy storage deployment, signaling steady growth in both automotive and energy segments.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s threat to form a new political party in response to President Donald Trump’s proposed spending bill sparked viral support on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, where users praised his anti-establishment stance. The unexpected international backing highlights Musk’s growing political influence beyond the U.S. as tensions rise over federal spending and EV-related subsidies.

Rivian plans to release its full second-quarter financial results on August 6, 2025, after the market closes.

Related ETFs include Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV and iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF IDRV.

Price Action: RIVN shares are trading lower by 3.38% to $13.02 at Wednesday’s last check.

