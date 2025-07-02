Rivian's Production Dips For Next-Gen Models, Volkswagen Infusion Boosts Outlook

Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN released its second-quarter 2025 production and delivery results on Wednesday, reflecting its continued focus on transitioning to next-generation electric vehicle models.

The company produced 5,979 vehicles between April and June and delivered 10,661 units from its Normal, Illinois, plant. Despite a planned reduction in output to prepare for its 2026 lineup, Rivian reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance of 40,000 to 46,000 vehicles.

It also posted a second consecutive quarter of gross profit in the first quarter of 2025, signaling a possible shift toward sustained profitability.

A major financial boost came from Volkswagen Group VWAGY, which finalized a $1 billion equity investment in Rivian on June 30. Shares were priced at $19.42 apiece, a 33% premium over Rivian’s 30-day average trading price of $14.56. The investment is part of a broader $5.8 billion strategic partnership to advance EV software and platform development.

Rivian’s update comes amid a flurry of strong delivery results across the global EV sector:

NIO Inc. NIO reported 72,056 vehicles delivered in Q2 2025, reflecting 25.6% year-over-year growth fueled by its NIO, ONVO, and FIREFLY brands.

reported 72,056 vehicles delivered in Q2 2025, reflecting 25.6% year-over-year growth fueled by its NIO, ONVO, and FIREFLY brands. XPeng Inc. XPEV posted a 224% year-over-year surge in June deliveries, with 197,189 units delivered in the first half of 2025. Already surpassing its full-year 2024 totals, this highlights a sharp acceleration in market traction.

posted a 224% year-over-year surge in June deliveries, with 197,189 units delivered in the first half of 2025. Already surpassing its full-year 2024 totals, this highlights a sharp acceleration in market traction. Li Auto Inc. LI reported a 24.1% year-over-year decline in June deliveries, totaling 36,279 vehicles, pointing to mounting pressure amid shifting consumer dynamics and stronger competition.

reported a 24.1% year-over-year decline in June deliveries, totaling 36,279 vehicles, pointing to mounting pressure amid shifting consumer dynamics and stronger competition. Tesla Inc. TSLA reported 384,122 global deliveries in Q2 2025, including 373,728 Model 3/Y units, alongside 9.6 GWh in energy storage deployment, signaling steady growth in both automotive and energy segments.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s threat to form a new political party in response to President Donald Trump’s proposed spending bill sparked viral support on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, where users praised his anti-establishment stance. The unexpected international backing highlights Musk’s growing political influence beyond the U.S. as tensions rise over federal spending and EV-related subsidies.

Rivian plans to release its full second-quarter financial results on August 6, 2025, after the market closes.

Related ETFs include Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV and iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF IDRV.

Price Action: RIVN shares are trading lower by 3.38% to $13.02 at Wednesday’s last check.

