Tesla Stock Jumps On Strong Q2 Deliveries

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Wednesday morning after the company released its second-quarter production and delivery results for 2025. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The electric vehicle leader announced it produced 410,244 vehicles and delivered 384,122 globally. The popular Model 3/Y vehicles accounted for the vast majority of these figures, with 373,728 deliveries for the quarter. The company also noted the deployment of 9.6 GWh of its energy storage products.

The delivery numbers come as Fundstrat's Tom Lee recently dismissed the impact of government subsidies on the company's success. He called Tesla's magic a "‘granny shot' powered by Elon Musk, AI and massive data."

Lee emphasized that Tesla’s core strengths lie in its engineering talent, manufacturing expertise, and leadership, which he believes are the true drivers of its valuation, not government aid.

Among other key developments, CEO Elon Musk is reportedly set to personally oversee the company’s sales operations in the United States and Europe, following the departure of executive Omead Afshar.

The move comes as Tesla has faced sales challenges in some markets. Looking ahead, the company has confirmed it plans to introduce more affordable models to its vehicle lineup in 2025 to help spur further growth.

Analyst Ratings: Recent analyst ratings ahead of Tesla’s second-quarter report show a divided outlook on the stock. On July 1st, Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating with a price target of $500, implying nearly 60% upside. Similarly, on June 26th, Benchmark maintained its Buy rating with a price target of $475.

However, this bullish sentiment is not universal. In late June, both Guggenheim and UBS maintained Sell ratings on the stock, with price targets of $175 and $215 respectively, implying significant potential downside.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.2% to $307.34 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a 52-week low of $182.00.

