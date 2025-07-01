Tesla Rival Xpeng Records 224% Surge In June Deliveries: Crosses 2024 Sales Mark In 6 Months

Xpeng Inc. XPEV recorded a 224% YoY increase in June deliveries as the Tesla Inc. TSLA rival delivered 197,189 units in the first half of 2025, exceeding the total units delivered in the entire year in 2024.

What Happened: The automaker delivered 34,611 vehicles in June, marking the 8th consecutive month where Xpeng delivered more than 30,000 units, the company said in an official press release on Tuesday.

Xpeng also delivered a record 103,181 units in Q2 2025, which the company said was a new quarterly record. The automaker said that it had expanded into over 40 countries and regions throughout the globe.

Why It Matters: The statement from Xpeng comes as the company recently received over 10,000 pre-orders for its G7 SUV in 46 minutes. The G7 rivals the Tesla Model 3 and retails for around $30,000.

Xpeng recently suggested that its new self-driving chip is three times more powerful than Nvidia Corp.'s NVDA. The company also says it is in talks with companies like Volkswagen VWAGY as Xpeng’s Turing Chip will power select VW models’ autonomous driving capabilities in China.

Elsewhere, Ford Motor Co. F CEO Jim Farley hailed the Chinese EV industry at an event, saying, "It is the most humbling thing" for manufacturers in the West to see Chinese EVs, signaling the growing role of Chinese EV manufacturers in the global auto industry.

