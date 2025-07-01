NIO's June Sales Surge As Trump Casts Doubt On EV Future

Tesla’s Chinese competitor NIO Inc. NIO recorded a modest uptick in premarket trading on Wednesday as the electric vehicle maker unveiled its delivery figures for June and the second quarter of 2025.

NIO shipped 24,925 units in June, reflecting a 17.5% increase over the same month last year.

The update comes amid renewed political debate over electric vehicles, as former President Donald Trump took aim at Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk in a social media post.

Trump asserted, “Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one,” and claimed Musk “may get more subsidy than any human being in history,“ casting doubt on the long-term viability of EV growth without government support.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s Chinese peer NIO, headquartered in Shanghai, continues to ramp up its operations and diversify its product lineup to meet evolving consumer demand.

The three-month total through June reached 72,056 vehicles in the second quarter, representing a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 25.6%.

As of the end of the month, NIO’s total cumulative deliveries stood at 785,714 vehicles.

The June numbers include shipments from three distinct brands under the company’s umbrella. The flagship NIO line contributed 14,593 vehicles, while 6,400 units were delivered under the more family-centric ONVO label.

Another 3,932 units came from the company’s premium compact EV brand, FIREFLY. This diverse approach appears to be a strategic bet on catering to varying market segments and household needs.

Bolstering its brand reputation, NIO said it received top rankings in the 2025 J.D. Power studies.

The ET5 and ET5T were named leading models in the mid-size battery electric sedan category, while the EC6 earned the highest score in the premium BEV segment of the NEV-APEAL study.

This marks the seventh consecutive year NIO has topped J.D. Power’s quality rankings in its category, a testament to consistent product performance and customer approval.

The company’s latest delivery results come as a positive signal for shareholders and EV market watchers.

Steady year-over-year growth indicates NIO’s execution strength amid intensifying competition from rivals like XPeng Inc. XPEV and Li Auto Inc. LI.

In a separate release, Xpeng recorded a 224% YoY increase in June deliveries as the Tesla rival delivered 197,189 units in the first half of 2025, exceeding the total units delivered in the entire year in 2024.

Li also released its latest delivery numbers on Tuesday, reporting 36,279 vehicles delivered in June 2025. This figure represents a 24.1% year-over-year decrease.

Price Action: NIO shares are trading higher by 0.87% to $3.460 premarket at last check Tuesday.

