Li Auto's Strong Q2 Deliveries Mask June's Steep Decline

Li Auto Inc. LI released its latest delivery numbers on Tuesday, reporting 36,279 vehicles delivered in June 2025. This figure represents a 24.1% year-over-year decrease.

However, for the second quarter of 2025, the company saw a 2.4% year-over-year increase, delivering a total of 111,074 vehicles. As of June 30, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries since its inception have reached 1,337,810.

In comparison, Li Auto delivered 47,774 vehicles in June 2024, up 46.7% year-over-year. This brought its second-quarter 2024 deliveries to 108,581, up 25.5% year-over-year.

Despite an earlier downward revision, Li Auto’s second-quarter delivery figures surpassed its adjusted guidance. On June 27, the company had lowered its second quarter delivery forecast from 123,000-128,000 vehicles to about 108,000, explaining the change was due to temporary effects of sales system enhancements.

This adjustment to Li Auto’s projections coincided with the market entry of Xiaomi’s XIACF XIACY budget-friendly YU7 SUV launch, which intensified pressure on rivals like Tesla Inc TSLA in the Chinese EV market.

The company said in a press release that the recently launched Li MEGA Home significantly exceeded sales expectations, making Li MEGA the top seller among MPVs priced above 500,000 Chinese yuan regardless of power source.

With the upcoming launches of the six-seat battery electric family SUV Li i8 in July, and the five-seat battery electric family SUV Li i6 in September, the company will establish a product lineup featuring four extended-range electric SUVs, one flagship MPV, and two high-voltage battery electric SUVs.

As of June 30, 2025, the company had 530 retail stores in 151 cities, 511 servicing centers, and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 222 cities. It also had 2,851 supercharging stations in operation in China, equipped with 15,655 charging stalls.

Price Action: LI stock is trading lower by 0.18% to $27.06 premarket at last check Tuesday.

