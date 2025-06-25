Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of BlackBerry Limited BB rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
BlackBerry reported quarterly earnings of two cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of zero cents. Quarterly revenue of $121.7 million beat the Street estimate of $112.18 million.
The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $504 million to $534 million to a new range of between $508 million and $538 million, versus the $513.51 million estimate.
BlackBerry shares jumped 14.7% to $4.96 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS surged 40.6% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday.
- QuantumScape Corporation QS gained 31.1% to $5.66 in pre-market trading after the company achieved a key 2025 milestone by successfully integrating its advanced Cobra separator process into baseline cell production.
- Beeline Holdings, Inc. BLNE gained 27.5% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Tuesday.
- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN rose 22.5% to $32.70 in pre-market trading after jumping over 33% on Tuesday.
- Genius Group Limited GNS jumped 20.8% to $0.8152 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 30% on Tuesday.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC climbed 14.6% to $26.30 in pre-market trading.
- Impact BioMedical Inc. IBO gained 13.2% to $0.9566 in pre-market trading after dipping 48% on Tuesday. Impact BioMedical recently announced a limited merger and share exchange agreement with Dr Ashleys.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR rose 14.2% to $9.30 in pre-market trading.
- Worthington Enterprises, Inc. WOR gained 10.5% to $66.44 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
Losers
- XTI Aerospace, Inc. XTIA shares tumbled 31.2% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $16 million public offering.
- Torrid Holdings Inc. MAAS shares fell 29.2% to $3.61 in pre-market trading.
- FAST TRACK GROUP FTRK dipped 19.2% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after dipping 60% on Tuesday.
- OneMedNet Corporation ONMD declined 14.3% to $0.5850 in pre-market trading. OneMedNet shares jumped over 100% on Tuesday after the company entered into private placement agreements with accredited investors raising approximately $3.7 million in gross proceeds.
- InspireMD, Inc. NSPR dipped 12.1% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA premarket application approval for CGuard Prime Carotid Stent System.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN fell 11.2% to $0.0079 in pre-market trading. Greenlane announced a 1-for-750 reverse stock split, effective on June 26.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. XTLB declined 11.1% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 28% on Tuesday.
- Allot Ltd. ALLT fell 9% to $8.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX fell 6.6% to $43.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of upsized public offering of common stock.
- FedEx Corporation FDX fell 5.4% to $216.85 in pre-market trading following soft first-quarter guidance.
