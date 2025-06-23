June 23, 2025 11:08 AM 2 min read

Kroger Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Couchbase, CarMax And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Monday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose sharply during Monday's session amid the Robotaxi launch in Austin, TX.

Tesla has officially rolled out its much-awaited Robotaxi in Austin, Texas, with a limited number of Model Y Robotaxis in the South Congress neighborhood.

“Our approach to autonomy also enables scalability: Tesla self-driving can be deployed anywhere it's approved,” the company said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday after the Robotaxi launch.

Tesla shares jumped 9.3% to $352.11 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • SpartanNash Company SPTN shares jumped 49.5% to $26.36 after the company announced it will be acquired by C&S Wholesale Grocers.
  • Standard BioTools Inc. LAB gained 36.3% to $1.43 after the company announced a strategic sale of SomaLogic to Illumina.
  • CorMedix Inc. CRMD rose 25.6% to $17.10 after the company raised its second-quarter net sales guidance.
  • Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA gained 20.2% to $17.05.
  • AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. AIRO rose 19% to $26.47.
  • Epsium Enterprise Limited EPSM gained 16.5% to $26.62.
  • Circle Internet Group CRCL rose 14.8% to $275.90 after the company announced a partnership with Fiserv to use its stablecoin platform with Fiserv’s digital banking and payment capabilities.
  • Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA gained 13% to $2.9479 after announcing positive six-month clinical results from Type 1 diabetes study of Islet Cell Transplantation without Immunosuppression.
  • Ouster, Inc. OUST rose 11.8% to $24.11.
  • Exelixis, Inc. EXEL gained 10% to $44.39 after the company topline results from the STELLAR-303 phase 3 pivotal trial. Also, JMP Securities raised its price target on the stock from $47 to $50.
  • Scholastic Corporation SCHL rose 9.4% to $20.92 as the company issued update on strategic and operational initiatives.
  • Northern Trust Corporation NTRS gained 8.5% to $121.44 following a report suggesting the Bank of New York Mellon approached the company to discuss a potential merger.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation IAG gained 8% to $7.83 as the company said Côté Gold Mine reached major milestone as processing plant operated at nameplate capacity of 36,000 tpd on average over thirty consecutive days.
  • Manchester United plc MANU climbed 5.8% to $18.38.
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS rose 4.7% to $442.01 following upbeat quarterly sales.

Photo via Shutterstock

