Tesla's $4.20 Robotaxi Disruption - Waymo Should Be Worried

Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA recent Robotaxi launch in Austin grabbed headlines with a cheeky $4.20 flat fare and Elon Musk-style bravado. But JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth notes it's just the beginning. Tesla plans to scale from 20 to 1,000 vehicles and expand to LA, SF, and beyond in months.

In contrast, Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOGL GOOG Waymo already operates over 1,500 vehicles across four cities and recently surpassed a 250K weekly trip run-rate. In California alone, Waymo grew rides by over 670% YoY in the first quarter.

Waymo leads with 250,000 weekly trips, but Tesla's $4.20 rides could pressure pricing and perception.

Read Also: Tesla Talks Big, While Alphabet And Baidu Surge Ahead In Robotaxi Race

Safety & Scale: Waymo's Winning Formula?

Waymo isn’t just big – it's statistically safer. After logging over 56 million commercial miles, it boasts 92% fewer pedestrian-injury crashes than human drivers, notes Anmuth.

Tesla's FSD progress is real (now 501 miles per critical disengagement), but regulators still have concerns and NHTSA's probe into Tesla autonomy is ongoing.

Waymo cars now average 24 trips/day—busier than 99% of Uber drivers. Tesla? Just getting started.

Tesla is scaling fast, but safety data and utilization still give Waymo the autonomous vehicle edge, at least for now.

App Wars & Brand Buzz

Waymo One has quietly grown to 3.4% of Lyft Inc.'s LYFT U.S. MAUs and 2% of Uber Technologies Inc.'s UBER.

Google search trends show Waymo beating Lyft in Phoenix, Austin, and SF. Tesla, notes Anmuth, has no standalone ride-hailing app yet and relies on in-app Robotaxi integration for now.

Tesla's Bold Disruption vs. Waymo's Quiet Domination

For now, Waymo's data-rich, safety-first approach and growing Uber partnership keep it firmly in the lead.

But Tesla brings scale manufacturing, hype, and with it, price disruption.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock