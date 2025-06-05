Greif Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Planet Labs PBC, IperionX, Owens & Minor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Thursday.
Shares of Greif, Inc. GEF rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS results.
Greif posted adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, beating market estimates of $1.11 per share.
Greif shares jumped 16.3% to $63.98 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN surged 63.7% to $20.82 after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance.
- Planet Labs PBC PL shares gained 50.2% to $6.01 following a first-quarter sales beat and after the company raised its FY26 sales guidance.
- Nebius Group N.V. NBIS rose 23% to $48.48. Nebius Group recently announced it raised $1 billion in convertible notes.
- IperionX Limited IPX gained 19.6% to $29.20 after the company announced it was awarded a Department of Defense SBIR Phase III contract valued at up to $99 million.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. AG rose 16.3% to $8.45.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI gained 16.1% to $7.73 after the company announced it terminated its Rotech Healthcare acquisition.
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB jumped 12.9% to $225.54 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates and raised its FY26 guidance. Also, the company announced an additional share repurchase authorization of $800 million.
- Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR gained 12.5% to $15.90.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG rose 11.1% to $65.15 after the company provided FY25 guidance.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corp SRRK gained 11.1% to $34.26.
- Dollar Tree Inc DLTR rose 9.1% to $96.67 after multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.
- Oshkosh Corp OSK gained 7.9% to $110.21 after the company shared its strategy for growth and 2028 financial targets.
