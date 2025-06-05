Lululemon Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

lululemon athletica inc. LULU will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday, June 5.

Analysts expect the Vancouver, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share, up from $2.54 per share in the year-ago period. lululemon projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.37 billion, compared to $2.21 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 27, Lululemon reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.61 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.14 per share, beating analyst estimates of $5.85 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

lululemon shares rose 0.1% to close at $335.19 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $320 to $400 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $275 to $325 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $309 to $276 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $315 to $300 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $363 to $302 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

