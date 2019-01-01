Greif (NYSE:GEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 8
EPS Estimate
$1.190
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$1.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$1.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Greif using advanced sorting and filters.
Greif Questions & Answers
When is Greif (NYSE:GEF) reporting earnings?
Greif (GEF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 31, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Greif (NYSE:GEF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.67, which missed the estimate of $0.74.
What were Greif’s (NYSE:GEF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $887.4M, which missed the estimate of $891.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.