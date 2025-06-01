June 1, 2025 11:16 AM 2 min read

Temu Parent PDD, Regeneron Pharmaceutical And Burlington Stores Are Among Top 11 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (May 26-May 30): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

These eleven large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s SMMT stock declined 29.32% after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 HARMONi trial.
  2. Temu parent PDD Holdings Inc. PDD shares tumbled 19.44%  after President Trump said China had violated its agreement with the U.S. Additionally, a federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily reinstated most of the tariffs imposed by Trump.
  3. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN shares fell 17.86% after the company and Sanofi said the AERIFY-1 study met its primary endpoint, but the AERIFY-2 study did not.
  4. Booz Allen Hamilton BAH dipped 17.72% after Barclays maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and lowered its price forecast from $140 to $120.
  5. Okta, Inc. OKTA stock declined 16.74% after the company reported first-quarter financial results and provided cautious forward-looking commentary. Multiple analysts also lowered price forecasts following the report.
  6. Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK shares were down 16.31%, possibly amid overall market strength, after President Trump had delayed 50% EU tariffs until July.
  7. Copart, Inc. CPRT dipped 15.13% last week. The stock continued its decline after reporting a third-quarter revenue miss.
  8. The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO shares decreased 13.90% despite a second-quarter earnings beat. JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price forecast from $110 to $76.
  9. Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL stock fell 12.89%.
  10. HP Inc. HPQ stock was down 12.63% after it reported mixed second-quarter earnings and cut its outlook. Additionally, several firms cut their respective price forecasts on the stock.
  11. Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL stock declined 11.90% after its first-quarter results. Additionally, several firms revised their respective price forecasts on the stock.

Image Via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BURL Logo
BURLBurlington Stores Inc
$228.130.14%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.39
Growth
84.24
Quality
Not Available
Value
47.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
PDD Logo
PDDPDD Holdings Inc
$96.35-1.97%
REGN Logo
REGNRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
$491.30-18.9%
BAH Logo
BAHBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
$106.250.50%
COO Logo
COOThe Cooper Companies Inc
$68.63-14.2%
CPRT Logo
CPRTCopart Inc
$51.780.70%
DECK Logo
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$105.68-1.48%
HPQ Logo
HPQHP Inc
$24.91-0.16%
OKTA Logo
OKTAOkta Inc
$102.99-3.41%
SMMT Logo
SMMTSummit Therapeutics Inc
$18.54-29.3%
TPL Logo
TPLTexas Pacific Land Corp
$1120.00-6.54%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved