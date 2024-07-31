Why AMD Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

AMD reported quarterly earnings of 69 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 68 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.835 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.724 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

AMD shares jumped 9.1% to $151.01 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Primech Holdings Ltd . PMEC gained 114.8% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.

shares climbed 92.8% to $8.29 in pre-market trading after dipping around 49% on Tuesday. NuZee, Inc . NUZE rose 79.4% to $6.64 in pre-market trading after gaining around 3% on Tuesday.

. gained 39.8% to $5.52 in pre-market trading. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares gained 33.1% to $0.4205 in pre-market trading after the company regained Nasdaq compliance.

shares gained 33.1% to $0.4205 in pre-market trading after the company regained Nasdaq compliance. Powell Industries, Inc . POWL gained 25.3% to $167.02 in pre-market trading after posting better-than-expected third-quarter results.

shares gained 22.8% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after dipping 66% on Tuesday. DallasNews Corporation DALN shares gained 19.1% to $3.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results.

shares gained 19.1% to $3.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results. Vistra Corp. VST gained 12.1% to $77.35 in pre-market trading after the company announced that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved its request to extend the operation of Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant through 2053.

Losers

FibroGen, Inc . FGEN shares fell 40.2% to $0.6159 in pre-market trading. The company announced topline results from two late-stage trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of pamrevlumab in patients with pancreatic cancer and said its Precision Promise study in metastatic pancreatic cancer did not meet its primary endpoint.

. shares dipped 14.6% to $19.33 in pre-market trading following quarterly results. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC shares fell 12.4% to $0.5056 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Tuesday.

