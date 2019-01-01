Primech Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:PMEC), Quotes and News Summary

|Open2.630
|Close2.700
|Vol / Avg.50.393K / 924.812K
|Mkt Cap94.559M
|Day Range2.600 - 2.760
|52 Wk Range1.010 - 4.150
Primech Holdings Stock (NASDAQ: PMEC) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|PMEC
|Primech Holdings
|0%
|96M
|TTEK
|Tetra Tech
|0.6%
|8.2B
|GWAV
|Greenwave Tech Solns
|-2.46%
|8.5M
|ARIS
|Aris Water Solutions
|5.39%
|288.1M
|AQMS
|Aqua Metals
|1.92%
|99.3M
You can purchase shares of Primech Holdings (NASDAQ: PMEC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Primech Holdings’s space includes: Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), Greenwave Tech Solns (NASDAQ:GWAV), Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS), Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) and Casella Waste Sys (NASDAQ:CWST).
There is no analysis for Primech Holdings
The stock price for Primech Holdings (NASDAQ: PMEC) is $2.7 last updated November 3, 2023 at 7:59 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Primech Holdings.
Primech Holdings’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 16, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Primech Holdings.
Primech Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.