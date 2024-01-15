Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO shares moved upwards by 5.6% to $13.01 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.6% to $13.01 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million. Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares moved upwards by 5.12% to $62.82. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 228.8K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

shares moved upwards by 5.12% to $62.82. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 228.8K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. FG Finl Gr FGF stock rose 4.44% to $1.41. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

stock rose 4.44% to $1.41. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million. Atlantic American AAME stock rose 2.64% to $2.58. Atlantic American's stock is trading at a volume of 20.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.

stock rose 2.64% to $2.58. Atlantic American's stock is trading at a volume of 20.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million. Fidelis Insurance Hldgs FIHL shares moved upwards by 2.49% to $12.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 242.6K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

shares moved upwards by 2.49% to $12.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 242.6K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. Oscar Health OSCR shares increased by 2.37% to $11.43. The current volume of 7.7 million shares is 0% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock fell 5.88% to $1.02 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.0K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

stock fell 5.88% to $1.02 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.0K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. Marpai MRAI stock fell 4.55% to $1.05. Trading volume for Marpai's stock is 31.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

stock fell 4.55% to $1.05. Trading volume for Marpai's stock is 31.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. Huize Holding HUIZ stock decreased by 4.53% to $0.81. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 8.0K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.

stock decreased by 4.53% to $0.81. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 8.0K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million. Root ROOT stock fell 4.23% to $9.74. The current volume of 81.7K shares is 0% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.4 million.

stock fell 4.23% to $9.74. The current volume of 81.7K shares is 0% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.4 million. Reliance Global Group RELI shares decreased by 3.72% to $0.49. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 113.7K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

shares decreased by 3.72% to $0.49. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 113.7K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million. Trupanion TRUP stock fell 2.15% to $28.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 237.1K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.