Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Donegal Gr DGICB shares moved upwards by 9.73% to $14.77 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:40 EST, Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7K, which is 195.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $449.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock declined by 15.0% to $1.36 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 30.1K, which is 191.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

