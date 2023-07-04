Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Root ROOT shares increased by 12.19% to $10.03 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 424.6K, which is 112.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.1 million.

Losers

Waterdrop WDH shares decreased by 3.61% to $2.0 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 764.6K as of 13:40 EST. This is 108.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $763.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.