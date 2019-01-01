QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
FG Financial Group Inc through its subsidiaries operates as a diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FG Financial Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FG Financial Gr (FGFPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ: FGFPP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FG Financial Gr's (FGFPP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FG Financial Gr (FGFPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FG Financial Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for FG Financial Gr (FGFPP)?

A

The stock price for FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ: FGFPP) is $22.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FG Financial Gr (FGFPP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FG Financial Gr.

Q

When is FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) reporting earnings?

A

FG Financial Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FG Financial Gr (FGFPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FG Financial Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does FG Financial Gr (FGFPP) operate in?

A

FG Financial Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.