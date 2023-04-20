ñol


Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2023 1:40 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • RLI RLI shares increased by 8.79% to $146.46 during Thursday's regular session. RLI's stock is trading at a volume of 336.5K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 152.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock rose 7.06% to $6.24. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 676 shares, making up 5.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • Marpai MRAI shares moved upwards by 4.26% to $0.96. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 743.6K shares, making up 53.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • Marsh & McLennan MMC stock increased by 3.68% to $179.96. Trading volume for Marsh & McLennan's stock is 1.5 million as of 13:40 EST. This is 91.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Donegal Gr DGICB shares moved upwards by 3.25% to $15.21. As of 13:40 EST, Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9K, which is 248.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.9 million.
  • BRP Group BRP stock increased by 3.0% to $26.07. As of 13:40 EST, BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 97.6K, which is 31.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Losers

  • FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock decreased by 6.15% to $16.0 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 1.6K, which is 116.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 5.47% to $4.15. The current volume of 16.6K shares is 16.4% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • Unico American UNAM stock decreased by 5.31% to $1.07. The current volume of 229 shares is 1.2% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • Lincoln National LNC stock fell 3.51% to $21.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 29.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Root ROOT shares declined by 3.35% to $4.05. As of 13:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 74.5K, which is 53.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock decreased by 3.32% to $2.04. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 307.7K shares, making up 11.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

