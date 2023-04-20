Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

RLI RLI shares increased by 8.79% to $146.46 during Thursday's regular session. RLI's stock is trading at a volume of 336.5K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 152.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock rose 7.06% to $6.24. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 676 shares, making up 5.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Marpai MRAI shares moved upwards by 4.26% to $0.96. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 743.6K shares, making up 53.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

Marsh & McLennan MMC stock increased by 3.68% to $179.96. Trading volume for Marsh & McLennan's stock is 1.5 million as of 13:40 EST. This is 91.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Donegal Gr DGICB shares moved upwards by 3.25% to $15.21. As of 13:40 EST, Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9K, which is 248.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.9 million.

BRP Group BRP stock increased by 3.0% to $26.07. As of 13:40 EST, BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 97.6K, which is 31.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Losers

FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock decreased by 6.15% to $16.0 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 1.6K, which is 116.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 5.47% to $4.15. The current volume of 16.6K shares is 16.4% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Unico American UNAM stock decreased by 5.31% to $1.07. The current volume of 229 shares is 1.2% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Lincoln National LNC stock fell 3.51% to $21.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 29.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

Root ROOT shares declined by 3.35% to $4.05. As of 13:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 74.5K, which is 53.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.

SelectQuote SLQT stock decreased by 3.32% to $2.04. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 307.7K shares, making up 11.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.6 million.

