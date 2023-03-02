Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO shares increased by 8.63% to $18.61 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.6K shares, making up 94.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $163.4 million.

eHealth EHTH shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $8.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 195.3K shares, making up 21.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $238.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Vericity VERY shares increased by 4.05% to $7.95. Vericity's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.5 million.

Assured Guaranty AGO stock moved upwards by 3.39% to $60.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 113.2K shares, making up 39.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Genworth Finl GNW stock moved upwards by 3.21% to $6.26. Trading volume for Genworth Finl's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

Marpai MRAI shares increased by 2.92% to $1.0. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3K, which is 27.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

Losers

Oscar Health OSCR shares declined by 4.43% to $4.86 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.4 million, which is 147.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Stewart Information Servs STC shares declined by 3.79% to $40.88. The current volume of 40.4K shares is 15.2% of Stewart Information Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Unico American UNAM stock declined by 3.58% to $1.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.0K, which is 16.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

First American Financial FAF shares decreased by 3.37% to $54.03. First American Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 359.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.

Primerica PRI stock decreased by 3.15% to $185.12. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 147.4K shares, making up 107.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.

MetLife MET shares decreased by 3.12% to $69.05. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 57.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 billion.

