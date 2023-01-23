Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Huize Holding HUIZ shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.5 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.4K shares, making up 119.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.

Reliance Global Group RELI shares rose 5.7% to $0.65. The current volume of 141.2K shares is 97.7% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock rose 3.52% to $2.38. The current volume of 39.7K shares is 23.5% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.

Crawford CRD shares moved upwards by 3.45% to $6.58. Trading volume for Crawford's stock is 9.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Root ROOT shares rose 3.13% to $5.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 63.2K shares, making up 34.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares increased by 2.69% to $2.21. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 20.5K, which is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

Losers

Conifer Holdings CNFR stock fell 4.2% to $1.6 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 367 shares, making up 6.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock declined by 3.04% to $2.08. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 2.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Greenlight Capital Re GLRE stock decreased by 3.04% to $9.25. The current volume of 13.8K shares is 14.9% of Greenlight Capital Re's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $324.2 million.

Donegal Gr DGICB shares fell 2.14% to $15.77. Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 115.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.9 million.

FG Finl Gr FGFPP shares decreased by 1.91% to $20.11. Trading volume for FG Finl Gr's stock is 201 as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

GoHealth GOCO stock declined by 1.9% to $13.99. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.7K shares, making up 10.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.