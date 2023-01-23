ñol


Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 23, 2023 12:40 PM | 3 min read
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.5 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.4K shares, making up 119.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares rose 5.7% to $0.65. The current volume of 141.2K shares is 97.7% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock rose 3.52% to $2.38. The current volume of 39.7K shares is 23.5% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
  • Crawford CRD shares moved upwards by 3.45% to $6.58. Trading volume for Crawford's stock is 9.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Root ROOT shares rose 3.13% to $5.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 63.2K shares, making up 34.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares increased by 2.69% to $2.21. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 20.5K, which is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

Losers

  • Conifer Holdings CNFR stock fell 4.2% to $1.6 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 367 shares, making up 6.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock declined by 3.04% to $2.08. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 2.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Greenlight Capital Re GLRE stock decreased by 3.04% to $9.25. The current volume of 13.8K shares is 14.9% of Greenlight Capital Re's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $324.2 million.
  • Donegal Gr DGICB shares fell 2.14% to $15.77. Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 115.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.9 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGFPP shares decreased by 1.91% to $20.11. Trading volume for FG Finl Gr's stock is 201 as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock declined by 1.9% to $13.99. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.7K shares, making up 10.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

