12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Expion360 XPON shares increased by 170.4% to $2.65 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 4107.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

shares increased by 170.4% to $2.65 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 4107.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million. Nuvve Holding NVVE stock rose 6.04% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

stock rose 6.04% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million. Mesa Air Group MESA shares rose 4.71% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.

shares rose 4.71% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million. Addentax Group ATXG shares increased by 4.42% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.

shares increased by 4.42% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million. Aurora Innovation AUR stock increased by 4.2% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

stock increased by 4.2% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. AZEK Co AZEK shares moved upwards by 4.06% to $21.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

Losers

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock fell 4.5% to $3.16 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.

stock fell 4.5% to $3.16 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares decreased by 3.94% to $3.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 88.6K, accounting for 122.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million.

shares decreased by 3.94% to $3.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 88.6K, accounting for 122.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million. Agrify AGFY shares fell 3.8% to $0.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 455.7K shares, which is 19.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

shares fell 3.8% to $0.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 455.7K shares, which is 19.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. Microvast Holdings MVST shares fell 3.78% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $473.2 million.

shares fell 3.78% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $473.2 million. Embraer ERJ stock declined by 3.41% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

stock declined by 3.41% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. MillerKnoll MLKN shares fell 3.07% to $20.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.