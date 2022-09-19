Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

shares rose 16.72% to $1.11 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 334.9K, which is 181.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million. Ryan Specialty Holdings RYAN shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $41.28. The current volume of 223.5K shares is 37.9% of Ryan Specialty Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.

Losers

shares fell 6.35% to $2.36 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2K, which is 24.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million. Waterdrop WDH shares declined by 6.26% to $1.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 113.1K shares, making up 130.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $464.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.