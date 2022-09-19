ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 12:50 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Marpai MRAI shares rose 16.72% to $1.11 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 334.9K, which is 181.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  • Ryan Specialty Holdings RYAN shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $41.28. The current volume of 223.5K shares is 37.9% of Ryan Specialty Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
  • CNA Financial CNA shares increased by 2.49% to $39.22. CNA Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 151.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion.
  • Corebridge Financial CRBG shares rose 2.31% to $21.2. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 21.7% of Corebridge Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 billion.
  • Horace Mann Educators HMN stock rose 1.93% to $36.84. The current volume of 76.9K shares is 33.8% of Horace Mann Educators's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Employers Holdings EIG shares moved upwards by 1.89% to $37.64. The current volume of 20.8K shares is 16.9% of Employers Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares fell 6.35% to $2.36 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2K, which is 24.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH shares declined by 6.26% to $1.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 113.1K shares, making up 130.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $464.8 million.
  • eHealth EHTH shares declined by 5.67% to $5.16. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 323.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.7 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock decreased by 5.11% to $0.38. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 355.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million.
  • Fanhua FANH shares decreased by 4.72% to $5.26. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 7.4K, which is 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.6 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 4.11% to $0.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 164.6K, which is 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

