ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 12:49 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote SLQT shares moved upwards by 10.77% to $1.28 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 74.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.6 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF shares increased by 9.6% to $2.17. FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 27.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares increased by 7.94% to $1.0. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 110.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares moved upwards by 6.51% to $40.88. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 234.3K, which is 68.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $837.8 million.
  • eHealth EHTH stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $4.88. The current volume of 584.5K shares is 111.6% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.6 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares increased by 4.06% to $1.28. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.8K shares, making up 26.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.

Losers

  • Marpai MRAI shares fell 4.87% to $0.97 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 38.7K shares, making up 21.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • Hagerty HGTY stock fell 4.49% to $10.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 72.5K, which is 36.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $883.8 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock fell 4.03% to $21.46. Trading volume for FG Finl Gr's stock is 10.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 422.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock fell 3.07% to $0.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.4 million, which is 69.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.2 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH shares fell 2.55% to $1.15. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 48.7K shares, making up 45.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $456.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL stock decreased by 1.98% to $243.1. The current volume of 13.7K shares is 12.4% of Kinsale Capital Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas