According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

SelectQuote SLQT shares moved upwards by 10.77% to $1.28 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 74.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.6 million.

Losers

Marpai MRAI shares fell 4.87% to $0.97 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 38.7K shares, making up 21.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

