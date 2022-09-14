According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group RELI shares rose 11.08% to $0.92 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 761.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

shares rose 11.08% to $0.92 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 761.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million. FedNat Holding FNHC stock rose 6.15% to $0.35. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 73.8K shares, making up 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

stock rose 6.15% to $0.35. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 73.8K shares, making up 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. Enstar Gr ESGR shares increased by 3.78% to $203.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 32.4K, which is 71.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

shares increased by 3.78% to $203.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 32.4K, which is 71.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. FG Finl Gr FGFPP shares increased by 3.42% to $21.43. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2K shares, making up 138.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

shares increased by 3.42% to $21.43. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2K shares, making up 138.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares rose 3.33% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.5K, which is 3.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

shares rose 3.33% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.5K, which is 3.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million. Investors Title ITIC shares increased by 3.23% to $147.25. Investors Title's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 98.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $277.9 million.

Losers

Donegal Gr DGICB stock fell 5.88% to $15.29 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 219, which is 13.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $480.9 million.

stock fell 5.88% to $15.29 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Donegal Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 219, which is 13.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $480.9 million. Root ROOT stock decreased by 4.45% to $10.11. The current volume of 277.8K shares is 13.6% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.0 million.

stock decreased by 4.45% to $10.11. The current volume of 277.8K shares is 13.6% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.0 million. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares declined by 4.34% to $2.65. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is 64.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million.

shares declined by 4.34% to $2.65. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is 64.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares decreased by 3.88% to $0.92. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 72.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.5 million.

shares decreased by 3.88% to $0.92. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 72.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.5 million. Stewart Information Servs STC stock declined by 3.62% to $49.2. The current volume of 42.9K shares is 33.2% of Stewart Information Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

stock declined by 3.62% to $49.2. The current volume of 42.9K shares is 33.2% of Stewart Information Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. Waterdrop WDH stock fell 3.34% to $1.16. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 24.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.