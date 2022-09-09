ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights
September 9, 2022 1:12 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 16.38% to $0.82 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 166.2K, which is 72.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
  • Donegal Gr DGICB stock moved upwards by 5.93% to $16.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 416 shares, making up 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.4 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $0.88. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 12.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $2.74. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9K, which is 9.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • MBIA MBI stock moved upwards by 4.03% to $12.39. The current volume of 219.8K shares is 82.5% of MBIA's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $678.5 million.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHF stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $50.45. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 232.8K shares, making up 37.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Losers

  • Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL shares declined by 2.64% to $246.92 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.1K shares, making up 46.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
  • eHealth EHTH shares fell 2.17% to $5.18. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 376.1K shares, making up 78.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.6 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock fell 2.01% to $84.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 42.9K, which is 33.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock fell 1.75% to $0.42. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 449.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.
  • Midwest Holding MDWT stock declined by 1.73% to $15.41. The current volume of 2.3K shares is 48.2% of Midwest Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock declined by 1.62% to $1.22. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 23.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas