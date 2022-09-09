According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 16.38% to $0.82 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 166.2K, which is 72.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

Donegal Gr DGICB stock moved upwards by 5.93% to $16.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 416 shares, making up 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.4 million.

Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $0.88. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 12.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $2.74. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9K, which is 9.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

MBIA MBI stock moved upwards by 4.03% to $12.39. The current volume of 219.8K shares is 82.5% of MBIA's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $678.5 million.

Brighthouse Finl BHF stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $50.45. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 232.8K shares, making up 37.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Losers

Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL shares declined by 2.64% to $246.92 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.1K shares, making up 46.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.

eHealth EHTH shares fell 2.17% to $5.18. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 376.1K shares, making up 78.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.6 million.

Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock fell 2.01% to $84.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 42.9K, which is 33.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

GoHealth GOCO stock fell 1.75% to $0.42. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 449.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.

Midwest Holding MDWT stock declined by 1.73% to $15.41. The current volume of 2.3K shares is 48.2% of Midwest Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock declined by 1.62% to $1.22. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 23.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

