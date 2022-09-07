According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 26.57% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million, which is 579.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.4 million.

shares increased by 26.57% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million, which is 579.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.4 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock increased by 10.0% to $1.03. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 33.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $583.8 million.

stock increased by 10.0% to $1.03. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 33.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $583.8 million. FG Finl Gr FGF shares rose 6.66% to $1.44. Trading volume for FG Finl Gr's stock is 16.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

shares rose 6.66% to $1.44. Trading volume for FG Finl Gr's stock is 16.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million. eHealth EHTH stock moved upwards by 4.83% to $5.09. The current volume of 601.9K shares is 131.2% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $138.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.83% to $5.09. The current volume of 601.9K shares is 131.2% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $138.3 million. Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares rose 4.38% to $88.74. The current volume of 103.6K shares is 86.1% of Palomar Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

shares rose 4.38% to $88.74. The current volume of 103.6K shares is 86.1% of Palomar Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. GoHealth GOCO stock rose 3.57% to $0.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2 million, which is 76.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares decreased by 3.96% to $2.43 during Wednesday's regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

shares decreased by 3.96% to $2.43 during Wednesday's regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock fell 3.71% to $15.85. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 482 shares, making up 23.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

stock fell 3.71% to $15.85. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 482 shares, making up 23.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Global Indemnity Group GBLI shares fell 2.55% to $24.51. Trading volume for Global Indemnity Group's stock is 271 as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $364.5 million.

shares fell 2.55% to $24.51. Trading volume for Global Indemnity Group's stock is 271 as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $364.5 million. Reliance Global Group RELI shares decreased by 2.33% to $0.73. The current volume of 62.9K shares is 7.0% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

shares decreased by 2.33% to $0.73. The current volume of 62.9K shares is 7.0% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. Kingstone Companies KINS shares fell 1.52% to $3.56. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.2K shares, making up 209.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.

shares fell 1.52% to $3.56. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 27.2K shares, making up 209.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock declined by 1.42% to $0.68. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.