Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 12:42 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Unico American UNAM stock increased by 3.35% to $1.85 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 750, which is 9.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock rose 2.58% to $81.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 68.9K, which is 62.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Mercury General MCY stock increased by 1.25% to $32.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 178.8K, which is 35.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • RLI RLI stock rose 1.25% to $111.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 32.4K, which is 22.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
  • Safety Insurance Group SAFT shares increased by 1.11% to $91.05. The current volume of 12.9K shares is 17.7% of Safety Insurance Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • CNA Financial CNA shares rose 0.98% to $38.84. CNA Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 79.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion.

Losers

  • Root ROOT stock fell 7.83% to $11.42 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 240.9K, which is 10.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.7 million.
  • Trupanion TRUP shares decreased by 7.2% to $65.5. The current volume of 373.3K shares is 89.3% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares declined by 6.56% to $0.3. Trading volume for FedNat Holding's stock is 77.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares fell 6.49% to $48.63. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 98.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • eHealth EHTH stock fell 6.49% to $5.99. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 218.2K, which is 50.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $164.0 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock decreased by 6.4% to $0.42. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 594.0K, which is 35.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.

