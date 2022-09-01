According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Unico American UNAM stock increased by 3.35% to $1.85 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 750, which is 9.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

Losers

Root ROOT stock fell 7.83% to $11.42 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 240.9K, which is 10.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.7 million.

