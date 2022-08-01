ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 1, 2022 12:54 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Lemonade LMND stock rose 9.44% to $20.63 during Monday's regular session. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 102.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock increased by 7.78% to $0.59. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 595.4K, which is 35.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.
  • Marpai MRAI shares increased by 6.33% to $0.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 97.8K, which is 142.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • Root ROOT shares rose 3.71% to $1.09. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 674.2K, which is 27.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $273.5 million.
  • eHealth EHTH stock increased by 3.64% to $7.67. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 288.8K shares, making up 45.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.7 million.
  • Donegal Gr DGICB shares increased by 3.45% to $14.69. Trading volume for Donegal Gr's stock is 1.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares fell 6.09% to $0.89 during Monday's regular session. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 249.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 101.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • Employers Holdings EIG shares decreased by 5.62% to $37.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 38.0K, which is 28.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Unico American UNAM shares declined by 5.24% to $1.81. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0K, which is 42.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • CNA Financial CNA shares declined by 4.46% to $40.53. The current volume of 79.5K shares is 53.8% of CNA Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $10.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Loews L stock declined by 4.3% to $55.75. As of 12:40 EST, Loews's stock is trading at a volume of 602.0K, which is 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Everest Re Group RE shares decreased by 3.41% to $252.44. Trading volume for Everest Re Group's stock is 168.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

