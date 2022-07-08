12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kura Sushi USA KRUS stock moved upwards by 13.7% to $61.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $597.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares moved upwards by 12.66% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.

Target Hospitality TH stock rose 11.07% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $651.4 million.

Naas Technology NAAS shares rose 7.61% to $6.78. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

China Automotive Systems CAAS stock increased by 5.26% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $86.3 million.

Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW shares rose 5.14% to $16.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.4 million.

Losers

Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock declined by 8.7% to $6.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.8 million.

Cango CANG stock fell 6.53% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $298.2 million.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares declined by 5.34% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.

GameStop GME shares decreased by 5.13% to $128.2. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion.

Forward Industries FORD shares declined by 5.0% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Tuniu TOUR shares fell 4.38% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.0 million.

