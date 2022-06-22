Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Lemonade LMND stock increased by 7.5% to $19.04 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 466.0K, which is 36.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares fell 7.37% to $3.65 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.8K shares, making up 59.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.