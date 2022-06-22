ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 12:52 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Lemonade LMND stock increased by 7.5% to $19.04 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 466.0K, which is 36.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Root ROOT shares increased by 6.2% to $1.37. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 40.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $342.3 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares increased by 5.98% to $60.18. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 50.1K, which is 40.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Marpai MRAI stock rose 5.82% to $1.09. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 50.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 74.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • Tiptree TIPT stock moved upwards by 4.86% to $10.77. As of 12:40 EST, Tiptree's stock is trading at a volume of 24.1K, which is 37.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $373.4 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares rose 4.6% to $2.5. The current volume of 41.1K shares is 18.9% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

Losers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares fell 7.37% to $3.65 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.8K shares, making up 59.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF stock fell 3.73% to $1.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 11.1K, which is 22.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes CNFRL stock declined by 3.57% to $23.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 953, which is 50.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Waterdrop WDH shares decreased by 2.95% to $1.32. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 157.9K shares, making up 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $523.0 million.
  • Unum UNM stock fell 2.28% to $33.1. Unum's stock is trading at a volume of 809.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock declined by 2.19% to $0.58. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 394.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas