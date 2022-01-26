12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock rose 13.7% to $2.33 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $30.1 million.
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares rose 9.71% to $530.66. ServiceNow’s trading volume hit 245.7K shares by close, accounting for 17.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares moved upwards by 6.34% to $16.76. The company’s market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock rose 4.35% to $0.38. The company’s market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) shares increased by 4.28% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock rose 4.11% to $26.55. Trading volume for this security closed at 411.7K, accounting for 13.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
Losers
- Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) stock decreased by 6.7% to $89.9 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Seagate Tech Hldgs’s trading volume hit 75.2K shares by close, accounting for 3.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) stock decreased by 6.15% to $560.0. This security traded at a volume of 67.0K shares come close, making up 4.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares declined by 3.5% to $130.84. This security traded at a volume of 226.0K shares come close, making up 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 billion.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) stock decreased by 2.83% to $40.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) stock fell 2.79% to $370.0. KLA’s trading volume hit 200.4K shares by close, accounting for 15.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.1 billion.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock declined by 2.13% to $47.8. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.