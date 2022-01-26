QQQ
-0.54
345.65
-0.16%
BTC/USD
-159.06
36799.26
-0.43%
DIA
-1.43
344.39
-0.42%
SPY
-1.44
435.91
-0.33%
TLT
-1.72
143.94
-1.21%
GLD
-2.82
175.40
-1.63%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 26, 2022 5:30 pm
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock rose 13.7% to $2.33 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $30.1 million.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares rose 9.71% to $530.66. ServiceNow’s trading volume hit 245.7K shares by close, accounting for 17.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares moved upwards by 6.34% to $16.76. The company’s market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock rose 4.35% to $0.38. The company’s market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) shares increased by 4.28% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock rose 4.11% to $26.55. Trading volume for this security closed at 411.7K, accounting for 13.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

Losers

  • Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) stock decreased by 6.7% to $89.9 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Seagate Tech Hldgs’s trading volume hit 75.2K shares by close, accounting for 3.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) stock decreased by 6.15% to $560.0. This security traded at a volume of 67.0K shares come close, making up 4.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares declined by 3.5% to $130.84. This security traded at a volume of 226.0K shares come close, making up 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 billion.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) stock decreased by 2.83% to $40.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) stock fell 2.79% to $370.0. KLA’s trading volume hit 200.4K shares by close, accounting for 15.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.1 billion.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock declined by 2.13% to $47.8. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
