12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shares increased by 9.86% to $99.99 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $11.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares rose 5.84% to $59.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock moved upwards by 4.55% to $44.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares increased by 3.21% to $27.89. At the close, 3D Sys’s trading volume reached 192.3K shares. This is 6.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock moved upwards by 3.14% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.6 million.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $33.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
Losers
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares fell 11.45% to $306.49 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Twilio’s trading volume reached 784.0K shares. This is 54.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) stock decreased by 10.29% to $16.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 439.0K, accounting for 14.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) stock decreased by 8.99% to $28.56. Netgear’s trading volume hit 206.3K shares by close, accounting for 76.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $872.3 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares decreased by 7.15% to $1.3. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 214.7K shares, which is 21.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $67.0 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock decreased by 6.07% to $1.24. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 198.1K shares, which is 10.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares decreased by 4.35% to $635.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 133.4K, accounting for 13.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
