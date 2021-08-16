12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock rose 5.52% to $7.64 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 80.7K, accounting for 14.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares rose 4.56% to $11.22. The company’s market cap stands at $127.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares moved upwards by 2.79% to $92.0. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares moved upwards by 2.47% to $0.42. At the close, Sonim Technologies’s trading volume reached 88.4K shares. This is 1.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock rose 2.4% to $48.99. The company’s market cap stands at $14.3 billion.
Losers
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock decreased by 5.89% to $1.12 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares decreased by 3.97% to $1.94. The company’s market cap stands at $122.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock decreased by 3.29% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares fell 3.14% to $13.3. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 92.6K shares, which is 6.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares fell 2.1% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares fell 1.97% to $2.0. This security traded at a volume of 104.1K shares come close, making up 3.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.