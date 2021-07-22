Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares increased by 2.82% to $2.91 during Thursday’s regular session. Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock increased by 2.72% to $146.27. As of 12:40 EST, Marsh & McLennan’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 74.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock increased by 2.48% to $4.47. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.7K, which is 39.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) shares rose 2.15% to $25.49. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares rose 2.04% to $6.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 222.5K, which is 25.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock rose 1.81% to $64.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 784.7K, which is 116.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares fell 4.93% to $23.72 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for United Fire Group’s stock is 17.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $595.9 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 4.38% to $3.72. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 360.5K shares, making up 15.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 3.91% to $7.88. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 865.0K shares, making up 21.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares fell 3.87% to $7.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 195.7K, which is 129.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.8 million.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock decreased by 3.69% to $88.8. Lemonade’s stock is trading at a volume of 527.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.4 billion.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares decreased by 3.69% to $9.14. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 736, which is 1.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $445.6 million.
