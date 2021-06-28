12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares increased by 11.08% to $44.2 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, EHang Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 94.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved upwards by 9.91% to $11.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 462.8K, which is 42.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $472.6 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock moved upwards by 9.59% to $9.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 88.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $684.9 million.
- ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) shares moved upwards by 9.33% to $34.62. Trading volume for ChargePoint Holdings’s stock is 4.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock moved upwards by 8.8% to $3.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 113.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock increased by 7.54% to $6.27. The current volume of 141.3K shares is 49.84% of Orion Energy Sys’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.3 million.
Losers
- China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) shares decreased by 11.75% to $16.9 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 89.2K shares, making up 245.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $690.5 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock declined by 10.36% to $23.21. The current volume of 122.2K shares is 83.27% of Euroseas’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $157.6 million.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares fell 8.29% to $18.05. Trading volume for Genco Shipping & Trading’s stock is 627.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.5 million.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock declined by 8.03% to $138.07. XPO Logistics’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.4 billion.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares decreased by 7.83% to $48.86. As of 12:30 EST, Eagle Bulk Shipping’s stock is trading at a volume of 196.3K, which is 111.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.3 million.
- Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) shares fell 7.65% to $39.99. The current volume of 104.7K shares is 54.38% of Apogee Enterprises’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
