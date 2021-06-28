fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.36
346.10
+ 0.96%
DIA
-2.13
346.58
-0.62%
SPY
-0.30
426.91
-0.07%
TLT
+ 1.47
140.54
+ 1.04%
GLD
+ 0.04
166.56
+ 0.02%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 28, 2021 12:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares increased by 11.08% to $44.2 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, EHang Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 94.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved upwards by 9.91% to $11.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 462.8K, which is 42.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $472.6 million.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock moved upwards by 9.59% to $9.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 88.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $684.9 million.
  • ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) shares moved upwards by 9.33% to $34.62. Trading volume for ChargePoint Holdings’s stock is 4.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock moved upwards by 8.8% to $3.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 113.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock increased by 7.54% to $6.27. The current volume of 141.3K shares is 49.84% of Orion Energy Sys’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.3 million.

Losers

  • China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) shares decreased by 11.75% to $16.9 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 89.2K shares, making up 245.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $690.5 million.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock declined by 10.36% to $23.21. The current volume of 122.2K shares is 83.27% of Euroseas’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $157.6 million.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares fell 8.29% to $18.05. Trading volume for Genco Shipping & Trading’s stock is 627.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.5 million.
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock declined by 8.03% to $138.07. XPO Logistics’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.4 billion.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares decreased by 7.83% to $48.86. As of 12:30 EST, Eagle Bulk Shipping’s stock is trading at a volume of 196.3K, which is 111.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.3 million.
  • Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) shares fell 7.65% to $39.99. The current volume of 104.7K shares is 54.38% of Apogee Enterprises’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more