12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares increased by 15.63% to $67.0 during Monday’s after-market session. Stitch Fix’s trading volume hit 542.4K shares by close, accounting for 23.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock increased by 2.43% to $2.95. Forward Industries’s trading volume hit 407 shares by close, accounting for 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares rose 1.34% to $101.09. iRobot’s trading volume hit 8.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 1.21% to $3.32. At the close, Future FinTech Group’s trading volume reached 50.4K shares. This is 1.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.7 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock rose 1.04% to $4.85. This security traded at a volume of 10.0K shares come close, making up 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares increased by 1.01% to $55.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 227.9K, accounting for 19.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
Losers
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock declined by 8.86% to $47.48 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 159.7K shares, which is 6.36 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares declined by 4.6% to $72.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s trading volume hit 42.3K shares by close, accounting for 5.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
- Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) shares fell 3.38% to $323.0. This security traded at a volume of 29.6K shares come close, making up 7.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.0 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares fell 3.12% to $163.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 630.6K, accounting for 19.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 billion.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock fell 1.78% to $4.98. Oriental Culture Holding’s trading volume hit 4.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.8 million.
- Dave & Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares decreased by 1.69% to $41.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 166.3K, accounting for 12.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
