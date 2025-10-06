Cathie Wood, Tom Lee Align On These 10 Stock Picks: Some Might Surprise You

Two of the most well-known financial figures have ETFs that allow investors to invest in themes they pick for future growth. For Cathie Wood, this includes items such as artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and fintech. For Tom Lee, this includes items such as seasonality, energy, cybersecurity and labor suppliers.

Here's a look at the 10 stocks owned in ETFs from both Tom Lee and Cathie Wood.

GRNY stock is challenging resistance. Check out the latest moves here.

The 10 Shared Stocks

Several ETFs from Ark Invest have been around for over 10 years, while the Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:GRNY) was launched in November 2024.

A look at the Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large-Cap ETF shows 39 holdings, with 10 of the stocks also among the 112 stocks owned by the main Ark Invest ETFs, according to data from CathiesArk.

The main Ark Invest ETFs are:

Ark Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK)

(BATS:ARKK) Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW)

(BATS:ARKW) Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF)

(BATS:ARKF) Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

(BATS:ARKQ) Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX)

Here are the 10 stocks owned by both the Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF and Ark Invest:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD): Second largest holding in GRNY at 3.2%, owned by ARKF, ARKK, ARKW, top 10 holding in ARKK (4.8%), ARKW (4.7%) and ARKF (5.9%).

(NASDAQ:HOOD): Second largest holding in GRNY at 3.2%, owned by ARKF, ARKK, ARKW, top 10 holding in ARKK (4.8%), ARKW (4.7%) and ARKF (5.9%). Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA): Third largest holding in GRNY at 3.1%, owned by ARKK, ARKW, ARKQ, number one holding in ARKK (11.6%), ARKW (9.3%) and ARKQ (11.7%).

(NASDAQ:TSLA): Third largest holding in GRNY at 3.1%, owned by ARKK, ARKW, ARKQ, number one holding in ARKK (11.6%), ARKW (9.3%) and ARKQ (11.7%). Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL): Fourth largest holding in GRNY at 2.9%, owned by ARKW, ARKX, ARKQ, not a top 10 holding in any.

(NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL): Fourth largest holding in GRNY at 2.9%, owned by ARKW, ARKX, ARKQ, not a top 10 holding in any. Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT): Sixth largest holding in GRNY at 2.9%, owned by ARKQ, not a top 10 holding.

(NYSE:CAT): Sixth largest holding in GRNY at 2.9%, owned by ARKQ, not a top 10 holding. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD): Eighth largest holding in GRNY at 2.8%, owned by ARKW, ARKF, not a top 10 holding in any.

(NASDAQ:CRWD): Eighth largest holding in GRNY at 2.8%, owned by ARKW, ARKF, not a top 10 holding in any. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): 23 rd Largest holding in GRNY at 2.5%, owned by ARKQ, ARKX, ARKW, ARKK, ARKF, not a top 10 holding in any.

(NASDAQ:NVDA): 23 Largest holding in GRNY at 2.5%, owned by ARKQ, ARKX, ARKW, ARKK, ARKF, not a top 10 holding in any. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): 31 st largest holding in GRNY at 2.3%, owned by ARKX, ARKQ, ARKK, ARKW, ARKF, not a top 10 holding in any.

(NASDAQ:AMZN): 31 largest holding in GRNY at 2.3%, owned by ARKX, ARKQ, ARKK, ARKW, ARKF, not a top 10 holding in any. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR): 32 nd largest holding in GRNY at 2.3%, owned by ARKQ, ARKF, ARKX, ARKW, ARKK, is the fifth largest holding in ARKQ (5.7%) and ARKF (4.1%), is a top 10 holding in ARKX, ARKW, ARKK.

(NASDAQ:PLTR): 32 largest holding in GRNY at 2.3%, owned by ARKQ, ARKF, ARKX, ARKW, ARKK, is the fifth largest holding in ARKQ (5.7%) and ARKF (4.1%), is a top 10 holding in ARKX, ARKW, ARKK. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): 36 th largest holding in GRNY at 2.2%, owned by ARKW, ARKQ, ARKK, ARKX, ARKF, top 10 holding in ARKW (4.5%) and ARKQ (3.4%).

(NASDAQ:AMD): 36 largest holding in GRNY at 2.2%, owned by ARKW, ARKQ, ARKK, ARKX, ARKF, top 10 holding in ARKW (4.5%) and ARKQ (3.4%). Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META): 37th largest holding in GRNY at 2.2%, owned by ARKW, ARKK, ARKF, not a top 10 holding in any.

Of the 10 holdings owned by both, Tesla and Robinhood are the stocks with overlap in the top 10 holdings and large weightings.

Read Also: Cathie Wood, Dan Ives Align On These 11 AI Stock Picks — Some Might Surprise You

Ark Bets On Disruptive Innovation, Fundstrat Bets On Strategies

Ark Funds is well known for betting on what it calls disruptive innovation, placing investments with companies expected to disrupt and lead growth sectors like AI, fintech, space exploration and cryptocurrency.

The Granny Shots ETF focuses on rules-based processes and highlights key themes believed to be good investment areas moving forward.

Current themes for the Granny Shots ETF include PMI recovery, energy stocks, cybersecurity stocks, labor suppliers, targeting millennials, and easing financial conditions. Stocks that represent two of the themes are included in the ETF.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: SAI SU PAW KA via Shutterstock